Kristen Stewart is in talks to star in the same sex comedy Happiest Season at Tri-Star Pictures.

Argo actress Clea DuVall wrote the screenplay with Mary Holland, and Sony scooped up global rights earlier this year. DuVall will direct. She previously directed and wrote The Intervention which made its world premiere at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival.

The Happiest Season follows a young woman whose marriage proposal goes sideways to her partner after she learns that her lover hasn’t come out to her conservative parents.

