The former Los Angeles Laker MVP shoot guard and Oscar winner of the animated short film Dear Basketball, its first scripted podcast unveiled the upcoming 2019 projects for his multi-platform entertainment company Granity Studios this morning.

Granity is zeroing on creating and producing inspiring, youth-oriented sports-meets-fantasy-themed content with a diverse array of characters within publishing, television, feature and live theater genres.

Granity plans to publish five Middle Grade and Young Adult novels for release next year and in 2020, under their own label and in a distribution partnership with Two Rivers Distribution, an Ingram brand. Each book, conceptualized by Bryant and written with a notable fiction author, will thematically revolve around athlete protagonists who, through the use of their imaginations and hearts, overcome obstacles to become their best selves.

Next March The Wizenard Series: Training Camp will hit store shelves. The novel features a diverse cast of young male characters and their mysterious coach who breaks down five individual players to build a team. Legacy and the Queen, the story of a young, black, female tennis prodigy who uses her talents to take on the most powerful player, “the Queen,” and save her family from ruin, will be available in July. Viva, a tale about a Latina princess who struggles with her quest for success in a kingdom under siege, is slated for October 2019. Granity Studios books will be available wherever books are sold. Bryant and Granity plan to adapt each novel across theater, animation and live-action content. Planning has begun for The Punies animated TV series, The Wizenard Series: Training Camp is slated for theater, and Legacy and the Queen and Viva, are slated as animated projects.

“I built Granity Studios as a platform to create and share original stories to inspire today’s young athletes. There’s surprisingly little content that combines the passion of sports and the traditions of original storytelling. Granity Studios will fill that void,” said Bryant. “Our team has worked tirelessly to put together an incredible slate of projects that we believe will change how young athletes learn more about themselves, as well as the sports they play. As a creator, producer, and most importantly, the father of three young girls, I continue to be inspired to build a studio that welcomes diverse storytellers who aim to inspire young people to reach their full potential.”

“Granity is a more than just a production company,” adds Molly Carter, Granity Studios Chief Marketing Officer. “It’s a home for visionaries in every genre – from publishing to television to film – to come together and redefine a category. Unlike any athlete in the content industry, Kobe himself has conceptualized and created each story being released by our studio. His reputation for hard work and relentless perfection precedes him, as does his dedication to fostering innovation, diversity and community. The same rules apply here. We’re excited to enter the next stage of development with projects across the spectrum.”

Bryant and Granity Studios are also represented by WME.