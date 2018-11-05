Fox is developing King Of Sting, a drama series based on the true story of the most successful undercover operative in DEA history, who happens to be an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala named Carlos Sagastume. The project hails from studio eOne and Imagine Television.

Written by Dave Kalstein, King Of Sting follows Carlos. Living a double life, he risks his life infiltrating the inner circles of the world’s most dangerous criminals WHILE trying to keep his marriage together and raise his kids in Miami — this is the story of his American Dream.

Kalstein executive produces with Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo and Samie Falvey via Imagine Television. Carlos and Zahra Sagastume co-executive produce, alongside author Damien Lewis and his rep at Curtis Brown Luke Speed.

Lewis’ book, Operation Relentless, described as The Night Manager meets Narcos, had been optioned by Imagine TV as source material. It chronicles the takedown of Viktor Bout, an ex-Soviet officer turned arms dealer known as the Merchant of Death.

Sagastume was the star witness at the 2011 trial of Bout. A former drug dealer, Sagastume became one of the highest paid informants in history, earning more than $9 million over 15 years. Collecting evidence against Bout was among his major achievements. He posed as a member of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to coax Bout to travel from Russia to Thailand in March 2008 to arrange the delivery of deadly weapons to Colombian rebels to fight Americans.

Overseeing the project are Andrew Nissen for eOne and James Seidman for Imagine.

Kalstein was most recently a co-executive producer on ABC’s Quantico. Previously, he did a seven-season stint on NCIS: Los Angeles, rising to co-executive producer. He has developed shows at CBS, Showtime, and NBC. He is repped at CAA, Anonymous Content and attorney Jeff Endlich. Imagine is also repped by CAA.