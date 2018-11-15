Kim Porter, an actress and model who was the mother of rapper Sean Combs’s three children, died today at her Toluca Lake home. She was 47 and had been suffering from an undisclosed respiratory illness for several weeks, according to reports. No official cause of death has been determined.

Police arrived at the home around 11:30 AM and found Porter unresponsive. Porter dated Combs for 13 years.

Porter was originally from Columbus, Georgia. She graduated high school in 1988 and moved to Atlanta, where she met singer Al B. Sure. They had a son together, Quincy Brown.

She had an extensive modeling career, appearing on the cover pages of Elle and Marie Claire, and worked with fashion and beauty brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Revlon.

As an actress, she worked on television shows Law & Order and Wicked Wicked Games, and also had roles in the films The Brothers and Mama, I Want to Sing.

In 1994 she began a relationship with Combs, who adopted and raised Quincy. She is also survived by a son, Christian Casey Combs, and twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs.

No memorial details have been revealed.