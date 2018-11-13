AGC Studios is lining up a movie about Lauren Simmons, the youngest female trader to work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. Kiersey Clemons (Dope) will star in and produce the feature after Stuart Ford’s AGC acquired life rights to Simmons’ story.

In addition to being the only female trader to work full-time at the NYSE, at 23 Simmons is also the youngest woman to ever be on the exchange’s floor, as well as only the second African American woman to trade full-time on the floor. Simmons came to New York from Georgia with a degree in genetics, but ultimately decided to put that career on hold. When she started exploring other professions, her passion for numbers led her to answer a posting on LinkedIn for a job with a Wall Street company. To keep the job, she had to take and pass the challenging Series 19 exam.

Producing alongside Clemons are her longtime managers Eddie Galan and Starr Andreeff, with AGC’s Ford, Head of Film Greg Shapiro, and Head of Urban Content Glendon Palmer onboard as executive producers. The deal was negotiated by Palmer and VP Legal & Business Affairs Anant Tamirisa on behalf of AGC, by Paradigm on behalf of Simmons, and by UTA on behalf of Clemons.

The project will be the debut film on the slate of Clemons’ newly minted production outfit Girl on Mercury, which she is launching with Galan and Andreeff, and which is represented by UTA and Jackoway Austen.

The Simmons announcement comes on the heels of AGC’s announcement last week of rom-com The Perfect Find, based on the best-selling book by Tia Williams, which AGC will finance and produce and which will star Gabrielle Union (Being Mary Jane).

Clemons will next be seen in Disney’s CGI and live-action remake of animated classic Lady and the Tramp, and Fox TV’s live broadcast of Rent.