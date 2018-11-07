ABC has given back orders to Tuesday comedy series The Kids Are Alright and Splitting Up Together. With that, the network has picked up additional episodes of all of its fall series that did not have full-season orders.

ABC would not specify the size of the pickups for freshman Kids Are Alright and sophomore Splitting Up Together beyond calling them full-season orders. I hear Kids Are Alright has received a Back 9 order for a traditional 22-episode full season, while Splitting Up Together will produced five additional episodes for a 18-episode second season.

Kids Are Alright, from ABC Studios, has been the stronger ratings performer of the two, as the 1970s blue-collar family comedy, airing at 8:30 PM, is benefiting from a stronger lead-in from The Conners. Romantic comedy Splitting Up Together, from Warner Bros TV, airs behind Black-ish at 9:30 PM and regularly ranks as the least=watched ABC series on Tuesday in Live+Same Day.

This fall, ABC quickly gave a Back 9 order to new comedy Single Parents. That was followed by a pickup for three backup scripts each of all four of the network’s remaining series with 13-episode orders: freshmen A Million Little Things, The Rookie and Kids Are Alright and sophomore comedy Splitting Up Together.

A Million Little Things and The Rookie ultimately received back orders for full seasons consisting of 17 and 18 episodes, respectively. Additionally, ABC tucked one more episode onto the run of new Roseanne spinoff series, The Conners, bringing its freshman season to 11 episodes.

New series The Kids Are Alright premiered in October. From creator and executive producer Tim Doyle, the series is inspired by Doyle’s owns childhood. This ensemble stars Michael Cudlitz as Mike Cleary, Mary McCormack as Peggy Cleary, Sam Straley as Lawrence Cleary, Caleb Foote as Eddie Cleary, Sawyer Barth as Frank Cleary, Christopher Paul Richards as Joey Cleary, Jack Gore as Timmy Cleary, Andy Walken as William Cleary and Santino Barnard as Pat Cleary. Randall Einhorn is also an executive producer.

Sophomore comedy Splitting Up Together is from executive producers Ellen DeGeneres, Emily Kapnek, Jeff Kleeman and Dean Holland. The series stars Jenna Fischer as Lena, Oliver Hudson as Martin, Bobby Lee as Arthur, Diane Farr as Maya, Lindsay Price as Camille, Olivia Keville as Mae, Van Crosby as Mason and Sander Thomas as Milo. Mette Heeno, Mie Andreasen and Hella Joof are also executive producers. The series is produced by A Very Good Production and Piece of Pie Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.