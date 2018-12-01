Kid Rock is out as Grand Marshal of Nashville’s 2018 Christmas Parade. The move to expel the controversial conservative rocker comes after he used disparaging language against The View TV host Joy Behar, calling her a “bitch” during a TV appearance.

The parade will go on with James Shaw Jr., the so-called Waffle House hero who thwarted a mass shooting in Nashville last spring, replacing Kid Rock.

The controversy started when Kid Rock appeared on Fox & Friends, which was on location in downtown Nashville and broadcasting from Kid Rock’s new Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse.

During the broadcast, Kid Rock told host Steve Doocy that rhetoric in the nation was too hot. “I would say, love everybody. . . except screw that Joy Behar bitch,” he said, a remark which drew an immediate Doocy apology.

Kid Rock then noted that he was joking and apologized, but said, “I apologize for the language, not the sentiment,” he said.

Behar responded today on The View. “This bitch and these bitches will be happy to have you on the show and have a beer,” she said. “I’m a comedian on a show. Why doesn’t he go after the big shots.”

Behar added, “You know what’s great? Fox had to apologize for something,” she smiled, one day after celebrating her 20th anniversary on the ABC daytime talker.

Nashville politicians quickly rose against Kid Rock’s participation in light of his remarks, leading to his ouster.