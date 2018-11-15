Israeli media firm Keshet is building a $15M Truman Show-style reality series as it searches for the next breakout non-scripted entertainment hit.

The company, which produces and distributes shows as well as runs a broadcast network in Israel, is launching 2025. A leaked trailer for the show has emerged locally and sources suggest that it is launching in the early part of next year.

It is being developed in secret by Yoram Zak, who was the director of the Israeli version of Big Brother, and Erez Tal, who hosted the Endemol Shine format. An entire ‘gold city’ is being constructed on the outskirts of Yavne, just south of Tel Aviv, with its own neighbourhood, similar to the Jim Carrey-fronted feature.

“In this place, a city will be built,” the trailer notes. “A city in which everyone starts out on equal footing. No matter where they come from, what they’ve accomplished or how hard they’ve fallen. When they get to the city – the game begins. Whoever knows how to play it, will reach the pinnacle. Whoever doesn’t, has no place in the city.”

Keshet hasn’t started approaching international broadcasters but is thought to already have been contacted by a number of global networks; it seems ripe for remakes in large markets such as the U.S. and UK, which are always on the lookout for ambitious reality projects.

The company’s current slate of non-scripted formats includes Masterclass and Masters of Dance, but 2025 seems like it might have the potential to travel further than any of these.