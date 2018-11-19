Keshet International has headed down under to snap up its second global drama – picking up Australian political thriller Black B*tch (w/t).

The company has acquired the global rights to the drama, which stars Brothers & Sisters’ Rachel Griffiths and The Sapphires’ Deborah Mailman, the second third-party pick up for its Keshet International Fund that was launched in March during the In-TV conference in Jerusalem. It comes after picking up BBC One drama The Trial of Christine Keeler.

It will also work alongside Endeavor Content to co-distribute the six-part series in the U.S.

The series, which will air on Australian public broadcaster ABC, is produced by Blackfella Films. Directed by Mystery Road’s Rachel Perkins, Black B*tch is a story of high stakes ambition, betrayal and treachery, played out in Australia’s capital.

It follows Alex Irving, played by Mailman, a charismatic and contradictory Indigenous woman, who is thrust into the national limelight after a horrific event and she is appointed to the senate by Australia’s embattled Prime Minister Rachel Anderson, played Griffiths, who sees a publicity goldmine for her party. But Alex wants to be more than just a political stunt: she wants to make a difference. So, when the Prime Minister’s cynical calculations betray her, Alex sets out for revenge that will send the political establishment into meltdown.

Blackfella Films’ Darren Dale and Miranda Dear produce, with Griffiths as executive producer. Black B*tch will film in Canberra, Sydney and Far North Queensland and air on ABC in 2019. The KI deal was brokered by Atar Dekel, KI’s VP of Global Drama, Sally Riley, ABC’s Head of Scripted Production and Blackfella Films’ Managing Director Darren Dale and Producer Miranda Dear.

Sebastian Burkhardt, KI’s Managing Director, Global Content, said, “Black B*tch is a strong local story with the potential to resonate and connect with audiences around the world, which is why it immediately stood out to us. This second investment by the KI Content Fund reinforces our commitment to bring more high-end dramas to global audiences and also demonstrates our belief in the team behind this compelling story of power, loyalty and betrayal.”

“Following on from our previous successes Redfern Now and Cleverman, ABC Indigenous continues its strategy to redefine how Indigenous people see themselves on the screen, with the impressive Black B*tch. We look forward to working alongside the talented team at Blackfella Films to produce this invigorating series for our audience,” added ABC’s Head of Indigenous Kelrick Martin.