Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is set to receive the Producers Guild of America’s 2019 Visionary Award. Barris will be honored at the 30th Annual Producers Guild Awards January 19, 2019 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

The Producers Guild Visionary Award recognizes television, film, or new media producers for inspiring storytelling of unique and uplifting vision or quality to our culture — and Barris does exactly that. Barris created the aforementioned Black-ish which received a Peabody Award and numerous Emmy nominations. He also created the spin-off Grown-ish. On the film side of things, Barris co-wrote the comedy blockbuster Girls Trip with Tracy Oliver. The film went on to become the first comedy of 2017 to cross $100 million domestically.

Barris was also honored with the Humanitas Prize in 2017 as well as the Outstanding Writing NAACP Image Award in 2016 and 2017. He is also working on the upcoming series Besties and Bewitched and signed a three-year exclusive overall producing deal with Netflix. His previous credits include The Game, Girlfriends, and Barbershop 3: The Next Cut. Other film projects on his slate are Son of Shaft and Coming 2 America as well as an animated feature based on the songs of Bob Marley.

Barris has become a notable voice when it comes to honest portrayals of the Black experience. It has resonated with a broad spectrum of audiences but have continually served as a catalyst for conversations around an array of timely topics. Through his work, Barris has fearlessly tackled difficult social issues, poignantly reflected our culture, and unified audiences through powerful stories that highlight our shared humanity.

Previous recipients of the Visionary AWard include producer and director Ava DuVernay; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner’s Plan B Entertainment; producer and founder of Illumination Entertainment Chis Meledandri; producer Laura Ziskin; and Participant Media’s Jeff Skoll.