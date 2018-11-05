Saturday Night Live‘s Kenan Thompson says castmate Pete Davidson “missed the mark” in his joke about Republican Congressional candidate Dan Crenshaw, the former Navy SEAL who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan.

During a Weekend Update appearance, Davidson was offering comic first impressions of various mid-term candidates as their photos appeared onscreen. About the eyepatch-wearing Crenshaw, Davidson says, “You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate in Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie.” Laughing, Davidson said, “I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever. Whatever.”

The remark drew swift online condemnation, and this morning’s Today show Thompson weighed in. Davidson, said his castmate, “definitely missed the mark. I think he was more so commenting on the fact that the joke maybe didn’t land as hard as he wanted to as opposed to being like I don’t care about veterans.”

Thompson noted, “I personally would never necessarily go there, but it’s tough when you’re fishing for jokes.”

Thompson described Davidson as “a humble dude and has got a big heart and i don’t think he goes out to offend people.” He added that stand-ups are “always fishing in weird places” and that Davidson’s Update bit was an “unfortunate outcome.”

Watch Thompson’s reaction above.

And here is Davidson’s appearance on Update: