Greg Kinnear (Little Miss Sunshine), Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread), Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard), Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill) and Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey) are joining leads Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha Raw and Jessie Buckley in dramedy Misbehaviour.

Kinnear and Manville will play Bob and Dolores Hope in the film, which is based on the true story of the 1970 Miss World contest — hosted by comedian Hope — and its disruption by the newly founded Women’s Liberation Movement. Shoot is underway today in London.

Philippa Lowthorpe (Three Girls) directs from an original script written by Rebecca Frayn (The Lady) with revisions by Gaby Chiappe (Their Finest). The creative team includes production designer, Cristina Casali (The Death Of Stalin); make up and hair designer, Jill Sweeney (The Theory Of Everything); costume designer, Charlotte Walter (The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Society); director of photography, Zac Nicholson (The Death of Stalin); and editor, Una Ni Dhonghaile (Three Girls).

Claiming that beauty competitions demeaned women, the newly-formed Women’s Liberation Movement achieved fame by invading the stage and disrupting the live broadcast of the 1970 competition, then at the height of its popularity. When the show resumed, the result caused uproar: the winner was not the Swedish favourite but Miss Grenada – the first black woman to be crowned Miss World.

The film is being produced by Suzanne Mackie (The Crown) and by Sarah-Jane Wheale. Executive producers are Andy Harries and Rebecca Frayn for Left Bank; Cameron McCracken and Jenny Borgars for Pathé; Rose Garnett for BBC Films, Natascha Wharton for the BFI; and Andrea Scarso for Ingenious. Pathé reps sales.