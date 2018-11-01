Entertainment Studios has set a January 11 wide release for Replicas, the Keanu Reeves movie it snapped up at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival for $4M.

On that weekend next year, Replicas will come in contact with STX/Lantern Capital’s The Upside, Focus Features’ wide break of its young Ruth Bader Ginsburg movie On the Basis of Sex and Sony’s A Dog’s Way Home from director Charles Martin Smith.

Directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff and also starring Alice Eve, Thomas Middleditch and John Ortiz, Replicas follows neuroscientist William Foster (Reeves), an expert on re-creating the human brain for what he thinks is Alzheimer’s research. He alters his research to replicate his family after they’re killed in a car accident. The script was written by Stephen Hamel and Chad St. John, and Reeves produced the film with Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Hamel, Mark Gao, and Luis Riefkohl.

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios had the best of five North American rights offers that were competing for Replicas at TIFF 2017. Deadline had the exclusive on that news.