Kathleen Turner, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kyle Bornheimer set to star in Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones, an episode of Netflix’s upcoming eight-episode anthology series, which showcases the stories, memories, and inspirations behind Parton’s most beloved songs. All eight episodes will launch at once in 2019.

This is the second episode of the anthology series to have its cast announced, following Jolene, which will star Julianne Hough as the title character, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Dallas Roberts and Parton. All eight episodes will launch at once in 2019.

In These Old Bones, written by Jim Strain and directed by Joe Lazarov, Turner will play Miss Mary Shaw aka Old Bones; Goodwin will play Genevieve; Bornheimer will play Landon.

In the 1940s, a determined D.C. lawyer returns to her small Smoky Mountain hometown to prove herself professionally when a mysterious old mountain woman, who locals believe to be a fortune teller, threatens a lumber company’s business. What results is a test of faith along with shocking secrets from the past. (If you need a refresher on the song, from the 2002 album Halos & Horns, you can listen to it below.)

Scored by new and classic Parton music, each stand-alone episode in Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings will begin with an introduction by Parton talking/singing to camera (as herself) about the meaning behind each song. Each episode will feature a different cast, and Parton will star/guest star in some. They will vary in tone, from love stories and inspirational tales to family dramas, westerns, and revenge comedies.

The series is produced by Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions in association with Warner Bros Television where Magnolia Hill has a deal. Patrick Sean Smith executive produces and serves as showrunner. Longtime collaborators Parton and Sam Haskell also executive produce.