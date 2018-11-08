British-based comedian Katherine Ryan is serving up the funny with not one, but two projects on Netflix. She is set to write, executive produce, and star in her debut scripted series The Duchess and will return to the streaming giant with her second stand-up special Glitter Room.

The Duchess follows the powerful and problematic choices of a fashionably disruptive single mom living in London. Her daughter, Olive, is her greatest love so she debates a second child with her greatest enemy — Olive’s dad. Can two wrongs make another right? Netflix will stream six 30-minute episodes.

Executive producers are Dave Becky & Josh Lieberman for 3Arts; and Murray Ferguson, Petra Fried, and Ed Macdonald for Clerkenwell Films (The End of the F***ing World)

Ryan will bring her 2018 UK tour show Glitter Room to Netflix for an hour-long stand-up comedy special after an unprecedented four week run at London’s Garrick Theatre in the West End. The special will tape December 11 at The Belasco Theater in Los Angeles and launches globally in 2019. Glitter Room is a follow-up to her 2017 Netflix stand-up special Katherine Ryan: In Trouble.

Ryan serves as executive producer alongside Kitty Laing, John Irwin, Dave Becky, and Josh Lieberman. Irwin Entertainment, Inc. and 3Arts are the production companies.

Ryan recently hosted an all-female version of Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and fronted the UK version of How’d You Get So Rich. She also served as host for The Stand Up Show with Katherine Ryan for The Comedy Network in Canada which was filmed during the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. It is slated to be released later this year. She will star in Netflix’s upcoming 10 part panel series The Fix with host Jimmy Carr and D.L Hughley. Katherine has judged three seasons of Comedy Central UK’s Roast Battle, their highest rated series, and has co-hosted four successful series of Your Face or Mine with Jimmy Carr.

She is repped by Kitty Laing of United Agents LLP and Josh Lieberman and Dave Becky of 3Arts.