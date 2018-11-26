UPDATED with release date info: North of Two has set a December 7 release date for Nona, Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish’s feature film that the distributor acquired in May. The film, which puts a face to Central America’s sex trafficking industry, was produced under the couple’s Make Pictures Productions. It will be released beginning in Los Angeles and New York.

Nona tells the story of a girl from Honduras who meets a charming boy, Hecho who promises to get her safely to America to reunite with her mother. Instead, Nona faces a perilous journey when he doesn’t deliver on that promise. Nona — short for No Name — will deliver a message to change the way the world is dealing with sex trafficking.

“All of our North of Two filmmakers define the spirit, determination and grit that living North of Two means,” said CEO Mark Cartier. “Both Kate and Michael have created something beautiful with NONA that goes beyond the typical film experience. It embodies everything “North of Two” is about and we are excited about this new partnership.”

“Michael and I are devoted to Nona, and we feel the subject matter is more crucial than ever. After reviewing numerous offers, it became clear that there was no better choice than North of Two. Their experience, passion, and renegade spirit mirrors how we made the movie. We have met our match,” said Bosworth.

Further solidifying this partnership, North of Two supports female filmmakers and diversity, helping to bring stories to life on more than one level. The company recently financed the completion Adolescence directed by Ashley Avis (who is the writer-director for the Black Beauty remake).

North of Two also recently partnered with writer-director-producer Angela Shelton on Heart Baby, the true-life boxing drama that bowed earlier this month. Before the ink was dry on her first feature, North of Two produced, financed and are now distributing her second feature, The Eagle and the Albatross. North of Two has already signed on for her next two features and a TV series.

Bosworth will next be seen in Netflix’s sci-fi series The I-Land, on which she will star and produce. She most recently starred in the National Geographic series The Long Road Home and MGM’s The Domestics. She is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Morris Yorn.

Polish’s recent credits include the Jack Kerouac adaptation of Big Sur and 90 Minutes in Heaven, both starring Bosworth. His next project is Axis Sally, which stars Al Pacino. He is repped by Management Production Entertainment and Morris Yorn.