EXCLUSIVE: Kate Bosworth has been set to star in the sci-fi action thriller Genesis, which she is also producing via her Make Pictures Productions with Jason Tamasco, Jerry Careccio and Zak Kristofek’s Bad Idea shingle. Mike Lè Han is directing the pic penned by Brian Michael Scully about a mother searching for her daughter in a post-apocalyptic world.

The producers are now taking the title around at the ongoing American Film Market in Santa Monica.

The actor is going all-in with the sci-fi genre of late. She will produce and star in Neil LaBute’s The I-Land, which Netflix just ordered to series. That project co-stars Natalie Martinez and Alex Pettyfer. Bosworth also recently starred MGM’s post-apocalyptic drama The Domestics and in Nat Geo’s series The Long Road Home.

Bosworth’s Make Pictures banner is also in the works on sex-trafficking drama Nona, as well as Tate, a Sharon Tate biopic in which she is set to play the lead for husband and director Michael Polish. Bad Idea’s most recent pic, the horror-comedy Deadtectives, had its world premiere in September at Sitges.

She is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Morris Yorn. Lè Han is with Heroes and Villains Entertainment.