CBS has confirmed what had been speculated. Julie Chen Moonves will be back as host of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition when it returns for a second season on January 21.

As Deadline previously reported, sources close to Chen Moonves had said she planned to continue hosting Big Brother and its Celebrity counterpart for years to come, but questions obviously arose when her husband Leslie Moonves was ousted as CBS CEO amid allegations of sexual misconduct, followed by her exit as host of CBS’ The Talk.

While Big Brother hasn’t been renewed officially for a 21st season by CBS, Chen Moonves’ contract runs for the upcoming edition of the Celebrity midseason spinoff and one more season of the mothership show.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition features a group of celebrities living together in the Big Brother house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Following its Season 2 January 21 (8 PM) premiere, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition will air on multiple nights each week for three weeks, with the two-hour finale on Wednesday, February 13.