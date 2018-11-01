Julianne Hough (Grease: Live!, Footloose), Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Nashville) and Dallas Roberts (Insatiable) are set to star alongside Dolly Parton in Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: Jolene, an episode of Netflix’s upcoming eight-episode anthology series, which showcases the stories, memories, and inspirations behind Parton’s most beloved songs. All eight episodes will launch at once in 2019.

Courtesy of Netflix

Based on Parton’s Grammy-winning classic, the “Jolene” episode, filmed in Atlanta, tells the story of an unexpected friendship between two very different women who find themselves part of the iconic love triangle, ultimately impacting each other’s lives in profound ways.

Hough will play Jolene, a flirtatious free-spirit with aspirations of escaping her small hometown of Coventry, GA to follow her dreams of becoming a successful singer-songwriter.

Parton will play Babe, a sparkly force of nature and the proud proprietor of Baby Blue’s, a local honky tonk with a notorious reputation for its scantily-clad waitresses and eclectic crowd. Babe plays mother hen to all her waitresses, but none are closer to her than Jolene.

Williams-Paisley will portray Emily, a devoted wife and mother who starts a new chapter of her life as the president of the Coventry’s Women’s League. In her search for personal fulfillment and purpose, she’s pulled into Jolene’s orbit.

Roberts will play Aaron, a loving husband and father wrestling with the marathon of marriage as well as the imminent threat of a mid-life crisis.

Netflix

Scored by new and classic Parton music, each stand-alone episode in Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings will begin with an introduction by Parton talking/singing to camera (as herself) about the meaning behind each song. Each episode will feature a different cast and Parton will star/guest star in some stories.

The series is produced by Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions in association with Warner Bros Television where Magnolia Hill has a deal. Patrick Sean Smith executive produces and serves as showrunner. Longtime collaborators Parton and Sam Haskell also executive produce.

Under a similar deal at NBC, Parton and Haskell produced the movie Coat Of Many Colors, based on Parton’s song, which was watched by almost 16 million viewers, and its sequel, Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love. They aired as holiday specials in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Released 45 years ago, Jolene is one of Parton’s signature songs. It has remained relevant as it’s embraced by a new generation of singers and fans through Parton’s collaborations with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus and, most recently, Pentatonix. Additionally, Cyrus’ interpretation of the song has nabbed 160 million viewers on YouTube alone.

Known for her roles in Grease: Live!, Footloose, Safe Haven and as a two-time professional champion and judge on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, Hough most recently appeared as female fitness pioneer Betty Weider in George Gallo’s feature Bigger.

Williams-Paisley played Peggy Kenter on Nashville. Her other TV credits include a starring role on According to Jim, a recurring on Two and A Half Men and a guest role on Royal Pains.

Roberts is known for his role as Owen Cavanaugh on The Good Wife. He most recently starred as Bob Armstrong on Insatiable and guest-starred on FBI.





