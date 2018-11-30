The View panelists spanked Kid Rock for calling panelist Joy Behar a b*tch on Fox & Friends.

“This b*tch, and these b*tches would be happy to have you on the show and have a beer,” Behar dared the performer at the top of Friday’s The View.

“I’m a comedian on a show. Why doesn’t he go after the big shots,” Behar added, answering her own question.

“You know what’s great? Fox had to apologize for something,” she smiled, one day after celebrating her 20th anniversary on the ABC daytime talker.

Earlier in the morning, Rock, talking to Steve Doocy at his Nashville bar, praised President Trump but worried about the divided the country has become.

“We can disagree and still be cordial with one another. You know, just talk about things without going for each other’s throats,” said Rock, who appears not to watch Trump’s televised rallies or FNC’s primetime programming.

“People need to calm down, get a little less politically correct and love everybody. Except, I would say, screw that Joy Behar bitch.”

Responded Doocy hastily, “You cannot say that…she’as just got a different point of view than you do.”

Rock insisted he was “joking.”

“You apologize for that language, right?” Doocy emphasized.

Rock conceded the language, but “not the sentiment.”

Doocy, taking no chances, told viewers Fox News apologizes “for both.”

Throwing back to the F&F studio, Ainsley Earhardt, for good measure, added, “We do need to apologize. We don’t feel that way about Joy Behar; we don’t condone that language.”

