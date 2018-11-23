Josephine Bornebusch (Welcome To Sweden) and Borg vs McEnroe and The Girl In The Spider’s Web star Sverrir Gudnason will star in six-part comedy-drama series Love Me (Älska Mig), from Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT).

Bornebusch writes and directs the series, which will examine how friendship, grief and romance intersect with love in the lives of three generations of people living in the Swedish capital Stockholm. The original show will premiere across the Nordic region in autumn 2019 on NENT Group’s streaming service Viaplay.

Johan Ulveson, La Langhammer, Gustav Lindh and Görel Crona co-star. Sofie Palage (Garden Lane) is producing the series for Warner Bros. International Television Production Sweden. Film Capital Stockholm co-produces and filming is already underway in Stockholm.

Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, NENT Group EVP and Head of Content, said, “This comedy drama has the pacing, production values and psychological depth associated with the very best Nordic drama productions, but this time with more laughs. NENT Group is committed to creating unique entertainment experiences for a wide range of audiences and we’re convinced that viewers across the Nordic region will fall for Love Me.”

Growing Nordic platform NENT Group, whose shows include ALEX, The Great Escape, Those Who Kill and Cold Courage, is aiming to premiere 20 original productions every year. Veni Vidi Vici premiered on Hulu, Swedish Dicks on Pop TV and Black Lake on BBC Four and AMC-backed Shudder. The conglomerate brand is made up of former Modern Times Group-owned TV channels in the Nordic countries, Viasat and the companies in MTG Studios.