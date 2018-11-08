Deadline has confirmed that The Lego Batman Movie director Chris McKay has been set to direct a live-action feature take on the 1960s Hanna-Barbera animated series Jonny Quest for Warner Bros.

Created by Doug Wildey, the series followed a young boy on global adventures with his scientist father, adopted brother Hadji, and their bodyguard Race Bannon. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing with Prime Universe’s Adrian Askarieh. Daniel Alter will serve as EP. Robert Rodriguez was previously attached to the project with screenplay drafts by Terry Rossio and Dan Mazeau.

McKay was also an editor on The Lego Movie, and a producer on The Lego Ninjago Movie, and he’s set to produce Warner’s Wile E. Coyote Movie.