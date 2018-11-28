“I don’t think Donald Trump likes the job of president but he likes the trappings of power,” Jon Stewart said on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. Channeling Trump, Stewart said, “Why are you talking to me about energy policy? Just get the shot of me going onto the helicopter looking like a Mafia don.”

Colbert, who sat in the guest seat while his guests interviewed him, also noted Trump’s new rules of press engagement include no asking of follow-up questions. “Why are you asking me two questions? One question, okay. Two questions you might mention that I just lied to you.”

Colbert said he first met Trump while guesting on Jimmy Fallon’s NBC late night show. That was before Trump ran for White House, which would have put Trump in his NBC reality series star phase. Colbert noted Trump was “not blustering at all” when they met.

“He’s got that gear?!” Stewart marveled.

Trump was, Colbert mentioned, “orange like you couldn’t believe” and asked Stewart to mention to his CBS audience what was Stewart’s nickname for POTUS, Stewart having famously nicknamed him “F*ckface Von Clownstick” during his days hosting The Daily Show.

Asked if he misses having that platform during Trump’s presidency, Stewart replied, “Working at Daily Show felt like toiling in the turd mines.” Only after he stepped down from the Comedy Central late-night series, did this “giant turd asteroid” head toward the planet. Stewart acknowledged he got asked a lot “This is the largest turd deposit we’ve ever seen; don’t you wish you were there” still hosting the program.

“‘I’m out of the turd business,” he told Colbert’s crowd.