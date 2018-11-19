Jon M. Chu, director of Crazy Rich Asians, will receive the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award at the Cinematographers Guild’s Publicist Awards, to be held February 22 at the Beverly Hilton.

“Jon M. Chu has made an extraordinary contribution to the art of filmmaking,” said guild president Steven Poster. “His Crazy Rich Asians, adored by audiences throughout the world, is the first studio modern day film to feature an all-Asian cast in a quarter of a century. We celebrate the achievement of this breakout film, which has moved diverse audiences around the world.”

Chu’s films, which have collected more than $1.3 billion in worldwide box office sales, include Step Up 2: The Streets, G.I. Joe: Retaliation and Justin Bieber: Never Say Never. Crazy Rich Asians earned more than $173 million in the U.S. alone.

Chu is next set to direct the adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical In the Heights for Warner Bros. Studios. He’s currently directing and executive producing an untitled 10-episode streaming series for Apple inspired by 11-year-old investigative reporter Hilde Lysiak, who at age 9 was the first to expose a murder in her hometown of Selinsgrove, PA, breaking the news in her self-started newspaper.