EXCLUSIVE: John Wick creator Derek Kolstad is adapting the 2010 South Korean action film The Man From Nowhere for New Line Cinema.

This is the second South Korean hit of late which New Line is putting into development for U.S. audiences. Back in September New Line beat out four other studios for the remake rights to Sang-ho Yeon’s Train to Busan, which Gary Dauberman is writing and James Wan producing. Deadline had that exclusive.

The Man From Nowhere was the highest grossing film in South Korea during its year of release making $42M. The pic, directed and written by Jeong-beom Lee opened to No. 1 and held that spot for five weeks. The original film centered around a quiet pawnshop keeper with a violent past who takes on a drug-and-organ trafficking ring in hope of saving the child who is his only friend. CJ Entertainment is attached to produce the English remake.

Kolstad recently wrote Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 3 which is scheduled to open on May 17. Together both John Wick movies have grossed over $260M worldwide. He wrote The Steward action movie for production and finance company Cristal Pictures. Kolstad is also behind the Fox 21 and Hulu TV series The Hitman based on the bestselling videogame from IO Interactive. He is repped by APA, Circle of Confusion and Behr Abramson Levy.