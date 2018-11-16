John Leguizamo, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., who next appears opposite Hailee Steinfeld in Paramount’s standalone Bumblebee film, and The Wire alum Michael K. Williams will star in the indie film Critical Thinking, with Leguizamo also directing.

It’s a true story, set in 1998, of how a group of disparate kids from a working-class barrio west of downtown Miami are brought together by their inspirational chess coach, Mario Martinez (Leguizamo), at Miami Jackson High School to become the first inner city school to win the U.S. National Chess Championship.

Angel Curiel (Pose), William Hochman (Paterno), Jeffry Battista (Mi Familia Perfecta), Corwin Tuggles (Detachment), and Rachel Bay Jones (Ben Is Back) also co-star in the film, which will begin shooting this month in Miami.

Scott Rosenfelt is producing the project with Carla Berkowitz and Harvey Chaplin serving as executive producers.