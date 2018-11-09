EXCLUSIVE: After a slowdown for the elections, the business is kicking back into high gear before the holidays. A hot package creating buzz around town today is one that is built around the Katie Khan science fiction novel Hold Back the Stars. Star Wars‘ John Boyega and Black Panther‘s Letitia Wright are attached to star in what is being called Romeo & Juliet meets Gravity. Mike Cahill will direct a script by Christy Hall. Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps is producing.

Gallery Books

Published last year by Simon & Schuster, the book revolves around a man and a woman who revisit memories of their love affair on a utopian Earth while they are trapped in the vast void of space with only 90 minutes of oxygen left.

Boyega reprises Finn in the JJ Abrams-directed Star Wars Episode IX, and is lending his voice to the miniseries adaptation of Watership Down. Wright was Emmy-nominated for her work in the anthology series Black Mirror and she will reprise in the Black Panther sequel and most recently wrapped the Avengers film coming next summer.

Cahill directed two episodes of the Nightflyers series and I Origins. Hall’s credits include Daddio. The package is repped by WME, which Cahill and Boyega and Wright — those thesps are also at London-based Identity Agency Group and by attorney Jason Sloane. Hall is CAA. Stay tuned. This one should sell quickly.