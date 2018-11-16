Fox has given a script commitment with penalty to two multi-camera semi-autobiographical comedies, Uncle Joey, toplined by comedian Joey Diaz and written by Sivert Glarum and Michael Jamin (King of the Hill, Maron), and Significant Brother, written by Scott King (Difficult People) and Moe Jelline (You Again). Both hail from Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment, in their first broadcast development season six months after Lionsgate acquired a majority stake in the management/production company.

Written by Glarum and Jamin, Uncle Joey is inspired by the comedy of Diaz. It follows a Cuban immigrant (Diaz) with a troubled past who’s given a second chance at life when he moves his family to an upscale suburb. Intent on being the best family man possible, Joey works to raise his young daughter with old school values in today’s rapidly changing world.

Glarum, Jamin and Diaz executive produce with 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg, Jonathan Berry and Josh Lieberman.

Significant Brother is inspired by King and Jellene’s real-life friendship. It follows a newlywed couple as their marriage is tested, but ultimately strengthened, when the husband’s estranged gay brother moves in and becomes best friends with his wife.

King and Jelline executive produce with 3 Arts’ Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry as well as Peter Principato & Maggie Haskins of Artists First.

Glarum and Jamin started out as writers on Beavis and Butt-Head and went on to serve as executive producers on Rhett and Link’s Buddy System and Maron and co-executive producers on Lopez, Mystery Girls and Brickleberry.

King served as showrunner on all three seasons of Hulu’s Difficult People. His other recent credits include The Real O’Neals and SMILF. Jelline penned the screenplay for comedy You Again.

Glarum and Jamin are repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Morris Yorn, Diaz with CAA and 3 Arts, Scott with UTA, 3 Arts and Hansen-Jacobson and Jelline with Artists First and Stone Genow