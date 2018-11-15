Joel Silver and his Silver Pictures Television have sold two drama projects to CBS — False Memories, written by Steve Maeda (Salvation), and Crooked Brooklyn, written by Adair Cole (Norco). Both hail from Lionsgate Television where Silver Pictures Television has a first-look deal.

False Memories is co-produced by Condé Nast Entertainment as it is inspired by Emmy Bryce’s article “False Memories and False Confessions: The Psychology of Imagined Crimes,” published by Wired UK in July 2017. Crooked Brooklyn is inspired by Michael Vecchione and Jerry Schmetterer’s 2015 bestselling book Crooked Brooklyn: Taking Down Corrupt Judges, Dirty Politicians, Killers and Body Snatchers.

Silver executive produces both projects alongside his producing partner and Silver Pictures president Rodney Ferrell.

Written/executive produced by Maeda, who will serve as showrunner, False Memories centers on a forensic psychologist who uses her expertise in the malleability of human memory to investigate crime scenes and analyze the memories of victims and witnesses in her quest for justice.

Jonathan Koa executive produces via Condé Nast Entertainment.

In Crooked Brooklyn, written by Cole, with an unparalleled drive to ferret out corruption and find justice, the DAs of the Brooklyn Rackets Division are given badges and guns and tasked with both investigating crime on the streets and prosecuting those crimes in the courtroom. Nick Nantell co-exec produces.

Silver’s previous TV series include the original UPN/CW drama Veronica Mars, CBS’ Moonlight and the syndicated Tales From the Crypt. In features, he most recently produced crime thriller SuperFly.

Veteran Maeda recently worked on CBS’ drama series Salvation, ABC’s Conviction and Syfy’s Helix. He’s repped by UTA and attorney David Colden.

Cole penned the screenplay for feature Norco which is being financed and produced by MadRiver Pictures. He’s repped by UTA, Ziffren Brittenham and MXN Entertainment.