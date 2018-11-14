BREAKING: Bad Robot has acquired six new projects from a number of up and coming filmmakers. This comes amidst speculation over where JJ Abrams will set his company to a new overall deal when the pact with Paramount expires. He’s meeting all the majors, and while there’s talk of Warner Bros, Universal, Netflix and others vying, many in town believe his landing place will be Disney, where Abrams has been working often, and where he is directing his second Star Wars film after relaunching the franchise there. Bad Robot and Paramount just released the genre film Overlord.

Here are the new films, set with the producer’s discretionary fund through its Paramount deal:

* The Steps — Pic is a twist on a possession story. Blair Butler will write the project, based on an original idea by director Stefan Grube.

* Untitled Megan Amram — Megan Amram (The Good Place and Silicon Valley) is penning her original concept, described as a female-driven horror allegory.

* The Seven Sisters Of Scott County — Courtney Hoffman (Good Time Girls) is set to write and direct her original film about moonshine, trucking and sisterhood.

* An untitled contained time travel story to be written by Ben Shiffrin (Estranged), based on his original idea.

* Everything Must Go — Pitched as Clerks for a new generation, the project stars Bobby Hall (also known as rapper Logic), who is co-writing with Lisa McQuillan (Blackfish, Dr. Ken).

* Only The Lonely — science fiction romance to be mark the directorial debut of Stefan Grube, the editor of 10 Cloverfield Lane, Tully, The Front Runner and the Abrams-directed Star Wars IX. Script is to be written by Dylan Meyer (XOXO) & Peter Glanz (The Longest Week).

Hall is repped by CAA; Butler is ICM Partners and Industry; Glanz is represented by ICM Partners, Hansen Jacobson and Mosaic; Grube is ICM Partners, Grandview and Gang Tyre; Shiffrin is UTA, Gotham Group and McKuin Frankel; McQuillan is UTA and Hoffman, Meyer and Amram are WME.