Jimmy Tatro’s The Real Bros of Simi Valley has a new home. has landed Season 2 of the comedy that follows four best friends on a journey to figure out their lives now that they’ve graduated high school — 10 years ago.

The show started as a project on his personal YouTube channel, and the 10-episode second run of Real Bros launches November 30 on the social network’s video platform.

Facebook Watch

Tatro, who broke out in Season 1 of Netflix’s true-crime spoof American Vandal, directs, exec produces, co-writes and stars in Real Bros of Simi Valley. Tanner Petulla, Nick Colletti and Cody Ko co-star, and Colleen Donovan, Maddy Whitby, Peter Gilroy, Monette Moio, Monica Joy Sherer, Eric Walbridge, and Christian Pierce round out the supporting cast.

Pierce also is co-writer and is an exec producer alongside Tatro, Mike Rosenstein and Studio 71’s Dan Weinstein, Michael Schreiber, Adam Boorstin and Anjuli Hinds.

Tatro’s other TV credits include The Guest Book and Modern Family, and he recently wrapped filming on the feature Bad Education, starring Hugh Jackman. Tatro is repped by UTA and Felker Toczek.