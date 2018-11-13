“We probably shouldn’t expect much help from the White House,” Jimmy Kimmel told his Hollywood studio audience.

“As the fires raged, the President weighed in with this touching message of support. He wrote:

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!

“He didn’t even throw us a roll of paper towels, like he did in Puerto Rico,” Kimmel complained on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel fact-checked Trump’s tweet, noting “everything about it was inaccurate.”

“The federal government manages most of the forest land in California, not the state. He is the one who cut the funding. California actually pays more money to the federal government than it gets back. And, of course, he does nothing about climate change, which is why these fires happen. But why get tangled up in facts when you can take shots at people who voted for Hillary instead of you?”

“Donald Trump was the only guy who went to see Backdraft and rooted for the backdraft,” Kimmel snarked.

Someone must have told Trump that this tweet did not go over well, because about two hours later, he tweeted:

More than 4,000 are fighting the Camp and Woolsey Fires in California that have burned over 170,000 acres. Our hearts are with those fighting the fires, the 52,000 who have evacuated, and the families of the 11 who have died. The destruction is catastrophic. God Bless them all.

“Which is better,” Kimmel acknowledged, “But then, the next day, the real Donald was back:”

With proper Forest Management, we can stop the devastation constantly going on in California. Get Smart!

Concluded Kimmel, “I get that California isn’t the President’s favorite state. But he could at least pretend to care about us. Like he does with Donald Jr.”