Jimmy Kimmel Live! upped the election technology game this year with his Night of a Million Graphs, a Wall of Wolf Blitzers, a George Washington hologram and the Mega Micro Map, a mapping technology so powerful it breaks right into living rooms.

“As you can see,” says Kimmel after the Mega Micro Map smashes the roof of a nacho-eating Cook County man, “voters in Illinois are clearly angry.”

Check out Kimmel’s monologue and arsenal of election night gadgetry above.

The new toys were unveiled during last night’s special live midterm election episode, with special guest Fred Willard standing in as the George Washington hologram.

Willard’s a treat, as always, but stick around till the special edition of Kimmel’s Lie Witness News at the end, where people on the street react to “news” that Kid Rock has just become a Senator after running on a campaign promise to lower the age of legal lottery playing to 10 years. Says one gullible interviewee, fine, as long as the winnings are stashed away for a college fund.