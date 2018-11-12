ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live has landed Former First Lay Michelle Obama’s first late-night stop in promotion of her new book, Becoming.

Kimmel gets first chance to get the late-night TV take on Michelle Obama’s book remark about not forgiving President Donald Trump for having put her family in danger with his birther movement. Back when Trump was a reality TV star on NBC, he also headed the birther movement, claiming President Barack Obama held the office illegally because he was not a citizen born in this country.

In Becoming, Michelle Obama called the birther movement “crazy,” “mean-spirited” and “dangerous” because it was intended to “stir up the wingnuts and kooks.”

“Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this I’d never forgive him,” she wrote.

Kimmel is likely ask her response to Trump’s rebuttal. Heading to Paris late last week, Trump told reporters at a pop-up presser on the White House lawn:

“I guess she wrote a book. She got paid a lot of money to write a book. And they always insist you come up with controversial.”

“Well, I’ll give you a little controversy back: I’ll never forgive [President Obama] for what he did to our United States military,” Trump blasted.

“By not funding properly, it was depleted. Everything was old and tired. And I came in and I had to fix it.”

“So I’ll never forgive him for what he did to our military. I’ll never forgive him for what he did in many other ways — which I’ll talk to you about in the future.”

Kimmel can also ask Michelle Obama to weigh in on First Lady Melania Trump’s reax today to a remark she made on ABC Sunday night. In an interview broadcast Sunday on 20/20, Michelle Obama told ABC News that Laura Bush had reached out to her when she entered the White House offering any help she might want with the transition, and they did speak.

She reached out similarly to First Lady Melania Trump during that transition, reporting she never heard back.

“When she needs advice in any issue, she seeks it from her professional team in the White House,” a White House rep for First Lady Melania Trump responded today.

Michelle Obama and Kimmel go way back; she made her JKL debut six years ago, though even that was not the first time they shared a stage, Kimmel also having earlier hosted the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2012.