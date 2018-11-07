Tonight was the perfect night for Sacha Baron Cohen to bring back the popular character of Borat. On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Borat decided to participate in this year’s midterm elections by canvassing for Donald Trump and the GOP in Los Angeles.

Before he started to go door-to-door to spread the good word of Trump, he said, “Russia interfere with the presidential election….but now, all eyes are on them. So, it’s up to Kazakhstan to swing the midterms for Premier Trump. I come to California to do election tampering.”

While talking to the first constituent, the topic of Trump putting immigrant in cages came up which she responded, “So many came over here, they had to put them somewhere.” She went on to say that Trump didn’t build those cages for kids and said it was temporary. “They just needed to keep them somewhere safe.” She then proceeded to call Trump a “humanitarian” to which Borat agreed and gave her a high-five.

At his second stop, Borat talked to a man about fake news and Trump being a racist. “In my opinion, the fake news people say he is a racist and I don’t believe he is and I don’t see any evidence of that,” said the man.

To that Borat said that there isn’t a problem being a racist. “I am a racist, it is nice,” he smiled.

Doing what he does best, Cohen, as Borat, continued to push the envelope and test boundaries in the most cringe-worthy and hilarious way possible. He went to a polling place to see “democracy in action.”

While there, he had a plan to stop Jewish voter from voting Democrat by blocking him with bacon and saying “You shall not pass!”

After doing his duties as a political correspondent, he called “liberal elitist Hollywood bubble globalist Jew mouthpiece.” Cohen posted a pic of Borat with an ID that clearly wasn’t his on his Instagram page saying, “I voted, Great Success.”