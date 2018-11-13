Jimmy Kimmel has teamed with entrepreneur and producer Brent Montgomery to launch media company Kimmelot as a joint venture with Montgomery’s Wheelhouse Entertainment.

As part of the agreement, Kimmel also will become a partner in Wheelhouse Entertainment, the company Montgomery started in January 2018 after stepping down from his post as CEO of ITV America.

Kimmelot, which will be based in Los Angeles, will serve as Kimmel’s “creative lab” and will develop and produce unscripted and scripted projects for linear TV and digital as well as app/mobile-based content.

With the launch of Kimmelot, Kimmel will no longer be part of Jackhole Prods., the company he created with Daniel Kellison and Adam Carolla two decades ago, which has produced a number of series, from The Man Show to Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kimmel is able to launch a joint venture with independent producer Montgomery as he does not have a production deal with Disney-ABC. His pact there is only for his services on his long-running late-night program Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kimmelot represents the biggest talent partnership to date for Montgomery’s Wheelhouse Entertainment, which was launched with the goal of becoming a content factory focused on developing, creating, investing and managing multiple business and ideas from start to finish.

Montgomery previously started and built another company, reality producer Leftfield Entertainment (Pawn Stars) before selling it to ITV America for $360 million in 2014. He then did a stint running ITV America before leaving in January to launch Wheelhouse, which he runs as CEO.

“Brent’s vision for Wheelhouse Entertainment is simple and brilliant and I knew immediately that I wanted to be part of it, Kimmel. “Brent and I have a nice balance of monkey and business. Kimmelot will be a place where ideas are made real, from concept to completion.”

Besides hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!, giving ABC a long-sought foothold in the late-night space, Kimmel also has emceed the Oscars and the Primetime Emmys on ABC.

“There’s a saying – ‘If you want something done, give it to a busy person,” Montgomery said. “That sentiment, along with Jimmy’s talent, heart, creative curiosity and crazy stamina make him an enigmatic superhero of comedy, and of writing, producing and industry building. From The Man Show to the Emmys, the Oscars, and keeping Jimmy Kimmel Live! appointment viewing 16 years in, Jimmy’s reach is unrivaled in entertainment and way beyond – and most importantly, he’s just the greatest guy.”

“We’re both excited to build a haven for the best talent in the business that want to cut through some of the proverbial red tape and get stuff done,” Montgomery added. “I’m truly humbled to collaborate with Jimmy in our Wheelhouse/Kimmelot partnership, and am ready for the ride of a lifetime.”

Kimmel’s creator/executive producer credits include four seasons of The Man Show for Comedy Central, three seasons of The Andy Milonakis Show for MTV, five seasons of Crank Yankers for Comedy Central/MTV and sixteen seasons of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The deal was brokered by WME/Dixon Talent; law firms DLA Piper, and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman and by Wheelhouse’s Rob Lia and Ed Simpson. Kimmel is repped by Dixon Talent.