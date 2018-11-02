Add Jimmy Kimmel to the list of late night hosts whose shows are going live the night of the most consequential midterm election in ages.

Kimmel joins The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, Late Show’s Stephen Colbert and Late Night’s Seth Meyers, who similarly decided that taping early that night, per usual, would render their content behind the news.

Meanwhile, TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee has scheduled two episodes next, week. As Bee explained it on this week’s program: “One on Monday to yell at you to vote, and one on Wednesday to yell at you for not voting,” adding, I’m kidding. You’re all going to vote.”

Kimmel, as well as Colbert and Meyers, follows the lead of his network’s news division, which has planned its most expansive midterm election night coverage in recent history. Meyers’ lead-in, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, is pre-empted on Tuesday for expanded NBC News election coverage.

Meyers’s election night guests include MSNBC’s All In host Chris Hayes and Billy Eichner. Colbert’s guests are John Heilemann and Alex Wagner, stars of Showtime’s political docuseries The Circus, and Netflix’s Hasan Minhaj.