Jimmy Kimmel Live again will join forces with Bono and RED for a special episode of the ABC late-night show to raise money and awareness in the fight against AIDS.



Kimmel’s 4th annual (RED) benefit show will air Monday, November 19, ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1st.

ABC

Guests for this year’s program include Bono, Chris Rock, Will Ferrell, Kristen Bell, Channing Tatum, Snoop Dogg, Mila Kunis, Pharrell and more.

The broadcast will kick off the annual RED Shopathon, featuring (RED) products and “experiences” offered for this year’s campaign. to raise money and

awareness for the fight against AIDS.

During last year’s special, Bono also sat down for an interview with Kimmel; the U2 singer is a co-founder of the organization dedicated to eliminating AIDS in African countries.

One year ago, Bono told Kimmel the organization provided medication to 21 million people, but “there are still 400 babies born today who need not be born with the virus that were given to their mother in utero.”

Bono forecast that situation could be “fixed…by 2020.”

“We really believe we can do it.”