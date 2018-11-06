EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Fallon came to Sky’s London HQ… sort of. The host of The Tonight Show recorded a message to the British pay-TV’s employees, saying that he’s looking forward to them being part of the extended Comcast family following its $40B takeover.

Fallon’s video message, recorded on the set of the NBC late night talk show, came as part of Brian Robert’s town hall appearance at Sky’s Osterley headquarters in south London.

The Comcast CEO said that Sky’s recently renovated campus was the “coolest venue” he’s ever spoken in and one that rivalled any office in Silicon Valley.

He spoke for about ten minutes to a couple thousand Sky employees, describing the company’s culture, its family history, why he wanted to buy Sky and the synergies that he felt would come from the deal. He was speaking with Sky News presenter Anna Jones, who also introduced NBC Universal CEO Steve Burke, who talked about content and how Sky and NBCU may work together on programming in the future.

Burke discussed how NBCU came in to the Comcast family and how the company was keen to maintain a “culture of independence”. He revealed the devolved decision making process and said that Sky could lean on its cable parent, it would keep its own independent culture to “grow faster”.

Other speakers included Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch and Comcast CFO Michael J Cavanagh. Held in Sky Central, the meeting was also live-streamed to all Sky employees, including its 650 staff in Leeds as well as other call centers. One cheeky staff member also raised a question about customer service, referencing Comcast’s history, but Roberts admitted that this was now a priority. It comes as part of Roberts’ world tour, having recently visited Sky employees in Germany and Italy.

The Comcast Town Hall comes a day ahead of Sky delisting from the London Stock Exchange as it starts this “momentous” new chapter under new ownership.