Jim Carrey is using his artistry and political platform on Twitter to not only alert people to “the demon that’s controlling us” he said at Vulture Festival in Los Angeles on Sunday, but also he wants people to know he “would love” to see Beto O’Rourke and Kamala Harris in the presidential race, although he has no issues with Hilary Clinton.

“I don’t think she would be a bad president,” said the star of Showtime’s Kidding. “I believe she knows what she’s doing, but the fact that so many people are conflicted about her, whether that’s right or wrong, is a problem and will lose votes, will lose swing votes…I would love to see Beto O’Rourke and Kamala Harris. I think she’s fantastic, and he’s a really incredible guy.”

Carrey then got a huge cheer from the festival audience when he added, “I would love in this decade to be able to vote for somebody who is not the lesser of evils.”

During the panel discussion with art critic Jerry Saltz, Carrey got on the phone to his assistant to request that he post Carrey’s newest political cartoon on Twitter. “The first thing I did was give my Twitter to one of my assistants,” he explained before making the call, “so I wouldn’t make that rash choice in the middle of the night, like our president.”

The newly-tweeted cartoon featured Mitch McConnell’s head on the body of a turtle, “which unfortunately for him now is not protected,” with a “blue wave” in the background.

“One of the greatest enemies of our democracy is the subject of this tweet,” Carrey said. “The nerve of a man who’s been trying to destroy everything with compassion…everything that we’ve built that’s beautiful in this country and made us completely non-inclusive, and basically severed us in half, and made us hate each other. He’s, to me, a poison in our system that we have to purge.”

Carrey went on to assert that McConnell is “a threat to homeland security, and now he has to nerve to come out a couple of days ago and ask for bipartisanship.…you cannot be bipartisan with a criminal. A rapist needs to be removed, not negotiated with. These people are raping our system.”

At first, when Carrey began speaking on his social media about politics and his feelings on the Trump administration, his team tried to dissuade him, he said. “I became an activist when it came to a lot of things I was seeing…there was a lot of pressure on me from my manager and people in charge, saying, ‘Don’t mess this up….you’re going to lose half your audience.'” He received a rousing round of applause from the festival audience when he added, “And I say, lose ’em!”

The actor-turned-painter/cartoonist also choked up when he recalled the death of Aretha Franklin in these troubled times. “The day Aretha Franklin died, I cried that someone so beautiful, so incredibly conscious, and someone who’s done so much to lift the spirit of people, has to close her eyes on a world like this. It’s a f**king injustice. It should not happen. I can’t stand it, I can’t take it,” he said, his voice cracking. “So I will yell until it’s over.”

Carrey also took aim specifically at the “sickening” Christian Right, saying “the Christian Right has never been about morality, it’s always been about holding onto power and using morality to do so.”

During the discussion, several slides were shown of Carrey’s tweeted cartoons, including his Halloween depiction of Trump as a cyclops, and Colin Kaepernick taking a knee in September. The latter drawing also features two Olympic athletes giving a black power salute in the 1960s and Jesse Owens in the 1936 Olympics. ”It was a big show-off moment for the Aryan race, and he just kicked their ass…that was a beautiful moment in history. It sickens me that we still have to be there.”

A huge cheer rose from the crowd when Carrey said, “How long have we existed? We still can’t get over each other’s skin color?” Adding that he didn’t know why African-American people haven’t “burned this country to the ground” given the situations they’ve faced.

For now, Carrey has no plans to take his commentary from Twitter to Instagram, he said. “It’s owned by Facebook, and we need to stop these billionaires form destroying our culture. They have no conscience whatsoever and what they did in the 2016 election is unconscionable. They should be punished.”