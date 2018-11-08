Hours after a harsh on-air confrontation between the President of the United States and Jim Acosta, the CNN reporter has been “suspended” from the White House “until further notice.”

A de facto banning that Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says is because of the way long time Trump foil interacted with a White House intern during the post-midterm elections press conference

“President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration,” said Sanders in a statement this evening. “We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern. This conduct is absolutely unacceptable.”

Acosta responded online quickly, calling Sanders assertion “a lie.”

Heading to the Executive Mansion for an 8 PM ET segment, Acosta found out earlier what had happened from a security guard.

I’ve just been denied entrance to the WH. Secret Service just informed me I cannot enter the WH grounds for my 8pm hit — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018

The US Secret Service just asked for my credential to enter the WH. As I told the officer, I don’t blame him. I know he’s just doing his job. (Sorry this video is not rightside up) pic.twitter.com/juQeuj3B9R — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018

After Sanders’ intial claim, the second most public face of the administration after Trump himself got to the heart of the matter that played itself out on TV this morning when Acosta tried to press the President on-air

“It is also completely disrespectful to the reporter’s colleagues not to allow them an opportunity to ask a question,” added the WH Press Secretary. “President Trump has given the press more access than any President in history. Contrary to CNN’s assertions, there is no greater demonstration of the President’s support for a free press than the event he held today,” she stated. “Only they would attack the President for not being supportive of a free press in the midst of him taking 68 questions from 35 different reporters over the course of an hour and a half – including several from the reporter in question.”

Then the statemet get to the red meat of the issue, fake news or not.

“The fact that CNN is proud of the way their employee behaved is not only disgusting, it is an example of their outrageous disregard for everyone, including young women, who work in this Administration. As a result of today’s incident, the White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice.”

