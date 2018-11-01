The End of the F**king World star Jessica Barden, Apostasy director Daniel Kokotajlo and Lady Macbeth producer Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly are among those named Breakthrough Brits by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).

The trio are among 19 of the most promising future stars of film, games and television and will be honored at a reception on November 7 at 194 Piccadilly, a new event space underneath the home of BAFTA.

They join the previous figures including Florence Pugh, who is starring in The Little Drummer Girl, Spider-man: Homecoming star Tom Holland and Black Panther star Letitia Wright in picking up the accolade.

This year’s Breakthrough Brits jury members included Their Finest’s Gemma Arterton, Nymphomaniac star Stacy Martin, 11.22.63 star George MacKay and composer Nainita Desai.

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA, said, “We are delighted to announce our 2018 Breakthrough Brits, hugely talented individuals from a range of backgrounds at a pivotal stage in their careers. As Breakthrough Brits reaches its sixth year, it is wonderful to see what our previous Breakthrough Brits have gone on to achieve, and I am so excited to see, with BAFTA’s support, guidance and mentorship, what our 2018 honourees will do next.”

The full list of BAFTA Breakthrough Brits in 2018 is: