The CW has put in development The Strange Case Of the Alchemist Daughter, a drama series based on the novels by fantasy author Theodora Goss. The project hails from writer AJ Marechal (Hulu’s The First), producer Glenn Geller, Gotham Group and CBS TV Studios where Geller’s Gellervision is based.

The Strange Case Of the Alchemist Daughter is set in Victorian London where two radically different young women – one the daughter of Dr. Jekyll; the other, Mr. Hyde – discover they’re half-sisters when a series of gruesome murders appear connected to their deceased father. They unite with other unsung but remarkable daughters of famous literary figures to rise above societal norms and unearth the mystery of their origins.

Geller executive produces alongside Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg and Eddie Gamarra from the Gotham Group.

The Strange Case Of the Alchemist Daughter, published in 2017, was the first novel in Goss’ The Extraordinary Adventures of the Athena Club book series. It was followed by European Travel for the Monstrous Gentlewoman, which was released in 2018.

The Gotham Group also has drama Forrest’s Treasure at Fox with a put pilot commitment. The company is repped by WME.

This is the latest sale for former CBS Entertainment president Geller this season. He also has drama Body Cam Cop at CBS and medical drama Blank at ABC with Kapital Entertainment, which has a put pilot commitment. He is repped by WME.

Marechal is repped by CAA and Manage-ment.

Goss’ works, which have been translated into 11 languages. include short story collection In the Forest of Forgetting (2006); Interfictions(2007), a short story anthology coedited with Delia Sherman; and Voices from Fairyland (2008). She has been a finalist for the Nebula, Locus, Crawford, Seiun, and Mythopoeic Awards, as well as on the Tiptree Award Honor List.