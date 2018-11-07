UnReal star Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman has landed the lead role in Spiral, an indie film from Digital Interference production company. The narrative follows a same-sex couple raising a 16-year-old girl in a small town where nothing is as it seems. Kurtis David Harder is directing the film based on a script by Colin Minihan and John Poliquin. Chris Ball and Minihan are producing, while ICM Partners is handling worldwide sales. Bowyer-Chapman, repped by Innovative Artists, can be seen as a guest-star in FX’s American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

Tony Todd, the character actor who is best known his role in the Candyman slasher films, has signed on to join horror film Streetwalkers from Night Fox Entertainment. John Beasley (Sinister 2, The Purge: Anarchy) will also co-star in the film, which is being directed by Benjamin Louis (State’s Evidence) based on a screenplay by Jonah Kuehner(Good Luck Charlie). The plot follows three students who go missing while filming a horror movie. They are being held captive by a madman; and their only hope for survival is two detectives who find the camera they left behind, as they track their every step before time runs out. Night Fox’s Timothy Christian (Z for Zachariah, Wildling) and Rab Butler (Wildling) are producing the pic as filming is set to begin in LA in Feb 2019.

Christian Isaiah, perhaps best known as Liam Gallagher on Showtime’s Shameless, will play the young version of Chadwick Boseman’s character in 17 Bridges from STXfilms and director Brian Kirk. Also starring Stephan James, J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller, and Taylor Kitsch, the action thriller follows an embattled NYPD detective (Boseman) who is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers. When the search intensifies, extreme measures are taken to prevent the killers from escaping Manhattan as the authorities close all 17 bridges to prevent any entry or exit from the island. Adam Mervis wrote the script, which was revised by Matt Carnahan. Boseman, Logan Coles, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, and Gigi Pritzker of MWM Studios are producing. The pic will hit theaters July 12. Isaiah, who recently played the Young Tupac Shakur in USA’s series Unsolved, is repped by Myrna Lieberman Management and Abrams Artists.