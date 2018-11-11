Jefferson “Zuma Jay” Wagner, Mayor Pro Tem of Malibu and a longtime Hollywood special effects operator and stuntman, suffered severe smoke inhalation when his home burned down in the Malibu fire.

“I’m leaving intensive care tonight,” he told Deadline in a hoarse whisper from his hospital bed at UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica. “My family is okay,” the Malibu councilmember  said in a barely audible voice, saying that he did not sustain any burns.

Wagner, a well-known local figure who’s operated Zuma Jay’s Surf Shop in Malibu for decades, is a pyrotechnic operator 1st Class and a member of IATSE Prop Local 44. His special effects credits include Danger One, 20th Century Women, and Firetrap. His stunt credits include L.A. Heat, Police Academy 3, and Inferno.