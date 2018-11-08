Jeff Gaspin and his Gaspin Media have inked a multi-year overall deal with AGC Television, the small-screen division of Stuart Ford’s indie content company AGC Studios. As part of the pact, Gaspin will develop and produce a slate of scripted and non-scripted television projects, and he will join the board of AGC’s corporate entity and serve as non-executive director.

Former NBCUniversal TV Entertainment chairman Gaspin most recently was at Primary Wave Entertainment which in October 2016 acquired his Gaspin Media and named him chairman PWE President, tasking him with expanding the company’s original content slate.

Following PWE’s major strategy change of direction this summer — the company scaled back dramatically on Hollywood representation to focus on its core music management business as well as film and TV development and production via Cathy Schulman’s Welle Entertainment, Gaspin was expected to leave for a new job, joining an exodus of PWE talent managers. He remains executive producer on LA’s Finest, the Spectrum series starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, which he developed at PWE.

“We’re really thrilled to have an executive and producer of Jeff’s substance and experience come into the fold and we look forward to growing AGC Television and Gaspin Media as a partnership.” said Ford in a statement.

Gaspin, who will work closely with Ford and AGC Television president Lourdes Diaz, is also an executive producer on ABC’s To Tell the Truth via Gaspin Media. The company’s credits also include USA Network’s First Impressions with Dana Carvey, A&E’s Fit to Fat and WEtv’s Match Made in Heaven.

“I’m excited to partner with AGC and work with Stuart and Lourdes as I continue to tap my

entrepreneurial side,” Gaspin said. “With the resources of AGC I can truly grow Gaspin Media into a robust content company.”

Gaspin spent almost two decades at NBCU, exiting as chairman of NBC Universal TV Entertainment after the Comcast merger in 2010. During his tenure, he oversaw a portfolio of 16 broadcast and cable networks. Prior to that he was president of Bravo where he bought and launched Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and Project Runway. As head of reality for NBC he developed Deal or No Deal, Biggest Loser, Fear Factor and The Apprentice. Before NBCU he was head of programming at VH1.