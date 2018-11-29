Fox News Channel has signed Jedediah Bila as a contributor. News comes little more than a year after Bila exited ABC’s The View.

“We are excited to welcome her back to the Fox News family,” FNC’s SVP of morning programming and talent development Lauren Petterson said in making the announcement.

Bila noted FNC is the place where she started her TV career, first joining as a contributor in 2013, appearing regularly on Outnumbered and The Five.

Most recently, Bila served as co-host of ABC’s The View, as a recurring guest co-host in Season 19 and an official co-host of the show’s 20th season.

In September of ’17, the conservative voice on the show announced on The View that day would be her last, to gasps heard in the audience.

She didn’t give a specific reason for her departure but said she is writing a book and is working on other projects. “This has just been an amazing journey, and I appreciate all of you. I want to thank the viewers, even the ones that write me hate tweets,” she told her co-hosts and the audience.

The sudden exit announcement came days after The View‘s Hillary Clinton interview, in which Bila put some tough questions to the former Presidential candidate, reportedly leaving some staff concerned about how Bila handled the interview.

During her run on ABC, Bila secured an exclusive interview with embattled Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller ahead of her 366-day prison sentence. The interview, which was presented in a Lifetime special entitled, Abby Tells All, earned praise.