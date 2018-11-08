EXCLUSIVE: Jay Roach’s untitled Roger Ailes movie has tapped two Netflix stars: Brigette Lundy-Paine from Atypical and Liv Hewson from Santa Clarita Diet.

Lundy-Paine will play the role of Julia Clarke in the Charles Randolph-scripted feature from Bron Studios that stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie as the women who took down the Fox News Channel chief who created a toxic male corporate culture. Hewson will play Lily, the assistant to Theron’s Megyn Kelly.

On Atypical, which was just picked up for a third season, Lundy-Paine plays Casey, the outspoken, younger sister and fierce protector of an autistic teenage boy. The actress’ film credits include Alexander Payne’s Downsizing and the Lionsgate drama The Glass Castle. Lundy-Paine is repped by The Gersh Agency.

An Australian native, Hewson first came to the attention of American audiences as the daughter to Drew Barrymore’s “mombie” on Santa Clarita Diet. Her feature credits include Open Road’s supernatural thriller Before I Fall based on Lauren Oliver’s YA best-seller and Sony Classics’ Mark Turtletaub drama Puzzle opposite Kelly Macdonald. She also starred in the second season of BBC’s Jane Campion-Gerard Lee drama series Top of the Lake.

Hewson is repped by UTA, Aran Michael Management and Mosaic.

Lionsgate is currently in the midst of finalizing a domestic distribution and co-financing deal on the Roger Ailes-Fox News movie. They are also handling the pic’s foreign sales.

Deadline exclusively reported both sets of news. The film is currently in production.