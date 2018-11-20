EXCLUSIVE: Brooke Smith (Ray Donovan) and Michael Buie (Marvel’s Inhumans) have landed supporting roles in Jay Roach-directed untitled Fox News film about the women who rose up against network boss Roger Ailes and his toxic male culture. They join stacked cast that includes John Lithgow as Ailes, Nicole Kidman (Gretchen Carlson), Margot Robbie (Kayla Pospisil), Charlize Theron (Megyn Kelly) and Allison Janney (feminist lawyer Susan Estrich).

Buie will take on the role of Bret Baier, host of FNC’s Special Report with Bret Baier, while Smith will play Ailes’ PR watchdog Irena Brigante.

The project, which recently moved to Lionsgate after initially being set up at Annapurna, is in production, shooting from a screenplay by Oscar winner Charles Randolph (The Big Short).

Smith, whose credits include Bates Motel, Weeds, Grey’s Anatomy and The Silence of the Lambs, next will be seen in the Robert Zemeckis A&E/History series Project Blue Book and Hulu’s true-crime anthology series The Act. She’s repped by Paradigm and Barking Dog Entertainment.

Buie, repped by The Characters Talent Agency and lawyer Eric Brooks, is attached to star in the dark thriller The Mahoney Pact, which he also penned.