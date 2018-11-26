Jason Momoa and Matt Damon each will host Saturday Night Live in December, rounding out the month’s original episodes following Claire Foy’s previously announced Dec. 1 appearance.

Momoa, star of the upcoming Aquaman, will host SNL on Dec. 8, his first time. Musical guest will be Mumford & Sons, returning for their third outing to promote their new album Delta.

Damon hosts on Dec. 15, his second hosting stint, and his first SNL appearance since his show-stealing surprise visit earlier this season as a very foul-tempered Supreme Court then-nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus will be Damon’s musical guests, and will premiere their latest song from Ronson’s upcoming album.

Foy, currently starring in First Man and The Girl in the Spider’s Web, makes her SNL hosting debut Dec. 1, with musical guest Anderson .Paak.